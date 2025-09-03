This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 3

Sep. 3 has been a significant date for R&B and hip-hop fans. American R&B sensation August Alsina was born on this day in 1992. He shot to fame with his 2013 debut single, “I Luv This Sh**t,” which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut commercial EP, Downtown: Life Under the Gun, was his first entry on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 68.

Taana Gardner was also born on this day in 1960. She is known for singles such as “When You Touch Me,” “Heartbeat,” and “Work That Body.” Here's a look at more events from Sep. 3.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day saw the release of several noteworthy hip-hop and R&B albums, including:

1991: Hip-hop group Naughty by Nature released their self-titled second album, reaching No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and climbing to No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It's also known for spawning the smash single “O.P.P.,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1991: Rap icon Queen Latifah dropped her second album, Nature of a Sista', which was her final full-length release under Tommy Boy Records. It charted at No. 117 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 32 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2021: Drake released his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, through his OVO Sound label and Republic Records. With features from Jay-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Lil Durk, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and broke records on multiple streaming services for the largest streaming debut in a single day.

Cultural Milestones

These significant cultural moments in the world of hip-hop and R&B happened on Sep. 3:

2008: American R&B singer Ne-Yo was awarded $700,320 in damages after he was dropped from R. Kelly's concert tour. The star, who had filed a lawsuit against tour promoters, Rowe Entertainment Inc., alleged that he had been fired from the tour for upstaging R. Kelly.

2009: Family and friends of Michael Jackson paid their final respects to the fallen star at a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California. The memorial was broadcast globally and watched by an estimated 2.5 billion people.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B scene has been impacted by tragic moments that occurred on this date, including:

2017: Lil Wayne was hospitalized after he was found unconscious in his hotel room after he suffered a seizure. The rapper, who has had a lifelong battle with the condition, suffered a near-fatal seizure in 2013 and had another episode in 2016, which forced the plane he was on to make an emergency landing.

2023: Mexican rapper Lefty SM died from a fatal shooting near his home in Zapopan, Mexico. The rising-star rapper scored several popular hits in his country, including "Si Me Caigo," "Por Mi México," and "Con los Ojos Rojos."