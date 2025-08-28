Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill Come Together for Surprise Fugees Performance at London Show

At KOKO in Camden Town, music fans were treated to an unexpected reunion. Wyclef Jean's first London headline show in 15 years turned electric when Lauryn Hill stepped onto the stage. The two stars lit up Sunday night with four classic Fugees tracks, which was a rare sight since their 1997 split.

Hill made the trip to London for the August 24 performance. The duo brought back memories with "How Many Mics," "Killing Me Softly," "Ready Or Not," and "Fu-Gee-La." This special night, dubbed Karnivalé: One Night Only, matched the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival.

For two hours, Jean commanded the stage. His band of six musicians created the backdrop while dancers moved and gospel voices soared. The artist switched between five languages (English, Haitian Creole, Spanish, French, and Japanese), showing off his musical range.

The crowd sang along to Jean's solo work, including "If I Was President" and "Gone Till November." Between familiar tunes, he unveiled "Back from Abu Dhabi," an upcoming track featuring French Montana and Rick Ross, set for release next month.

This marks the third time Jean and Hill have shared a stage recently. At Roberta Flack's memorial service in March, Hill spoke about Flack's influence. "Like Nina Simone, she carved out for me a pathway of soulful Black intellectual sublime beauty," Hill said at the ceremony, according to NME.

The group's third member, Pras, won't return to perform. A guilty verdict in a money laundering case might put him behind bars for 20 years.