Ghostface Killah Jokes About Collaborating with Tyler, the Creator; Hypes ComplexCon 2025 Lineup

In an interview with Ebro Darden, Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killah sparked talk of working with Tyler, the Creator. The spark came after he heard the track "Ring Ring Ring" from Tyler's latest album, Don't Tap the Glass.

Ghostface was in disbelief listening to the track, and gave it a nod of approval by exclaiming, "Music! Wow!" In an Instagram video Ebro posted on his page, he says, "The Kids gon' be alright, my dude!" to which the Wu-Tang rapper agreed.

"I thought Michael Jackson was about to come in," Ghostface told Ebro Darden. His interest grew when he learned of Tyler's beat-making skills. Ebro continued praising him, stating, "Now you know, he's producing all of this bro. Tyler be doing all the music, everything himself," and Ghostface replied, "Oh yeah? He might gotta send me the pack. I ain't know he was doing that."

Behind the mixing board, Tyler has crafted sounds for top artists. His work spans from ScHoolboy Q to Westside Gunn, with SZA and ASAP Rocky in the mix. The artist, who holds two GRAMMY awards, told Zane Lowe about his plan to mix dance beats into his new tracks during an interview this August.

"Some people hear the idea of dance music, and they're like, 'Oh, it's techno or deep house, or it's this certain sound.' Bro, if you grew up with Black folk, 'Ring Ring Ring' is another one," Tyler, the Creator said to Lowe.

What's next for both artists? Tyler, The Creator just unveiled plans for the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival 2025, which will hit Dodger Stadium Grounds on November 15-16. You can find more details on the carnival, see the full guest lineup, and buy tickets to attend from Camp Flog Gnaw's official website.

Meanwhile, Ghostface Killah is promoting his new album, Supreme Clientele 2, which dropped last week on August 22. As word spreads about their potential work together, ComplexCon sets up shop in Las Vegas. The two-day event will hit the strip from October 25 to 26. More than 300 brands will show their stuff, mixed with live acts from music's biggest names.

Young Thug leads the show list, with YEAT & Friends, Peso Pluma, Central Cee, and Ken Carson set to take the stage. This marks the first time ComplexCon brings its blend of music, style, and art to the City of Lights.