This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 25

The events of Aug. 25 have transformed the hip-hop and R&B world, with significant album releases, annual award events, and the death of a renowned artist occurring on this day. Several rappers and R&B singers commemorate their birthdays on Aug. 25, including the late Shock G. Born in 1963, he passed away in April 2021 following an accidental drug overdose.

Alexandra Burke, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2008, was also born on this date in 1988. Keep reading to discover more notable events that have happened in the hip-hop and R&B industry on Aug. 25.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

August 25 also saw several releases and hits come out on this day:

1992: MC Serch, who was part of the hip-hop collective 3rd Bass, dropped Return Of The Product, his solo studio album. It reached No. 103 on the Billboard 200, but its lead single, "Back To The Grill," achieved more success on the charts, as it topped the Hot Rap Singles chart.

1998: R&B artist Lauryn Hill dropped her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which she had released in Japan about a week earlier. With an impressive combination of R&B, hip-hop, and reggae tracks, the album scored the No. 1 position on the U.S. Billboard 200 and sold over 400,000 copies in its first week.

2009: American rapper Lil Ru released his debut album, 21 & Up. It peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Tracks such as "The Nasty Song" and "Give It Up" captivated fans.

2023: Open Mike Eagle, a Chicago-born comedian and rapper, dropped Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering. Critics praised the album for its lines that incorporated humor and the rapper's personal experiences.

Cultural Milestones

Here are some cultural moments that occurred on Aug. 25:

2013: The MTV Video Music Awards, an annual event to celebrate and honor artists who have impacted music culture, was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In 2013, singers such as Macklemore, Daddy Yankee, and Janelle Monaé walked home with coveted accolades.

2016: GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Kanye West kicked off The Saint Pablo Tour with a historic performance in Indianapolis. The tour saw him visit cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These misfortunes from Aug. 25 changed the hip-hop and R&B industry:

2001: A plane crash in the Bahamas claimed the life of 22-year-old Aaliyah, who was known as the "Princess of R&B." The actress had released a few critically acclaimed albums with chart-topping tracks.

2009: American rapper Juelz Santana was arrested following a domestic violence incident where he allegedly threatened to kill a woman, who was referred to as his wife, while a child was present. However, one of the artist's representatives defended him, claiming he wasn't even married, and Santana was released later.