Khalid’s New Album ‘After The Sun Goes Down’ Promises A New Era of Love, Freedom, and 2000s Nostalgia

R&B sensation Khalid plans to release After The Sun Goes Down on October 10. The album marks his fourth major work with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records, coming after his public acknowledgment of his identity last year.

"This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely," Khalid said in a press statement noted in Rolling Stone. "I'm excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally."

His new single "In Plain Sight" starts the 16-track collection. Director 91 Rules crafted its striking video, which shows the artist shattering a glass prison. Many fans see this as a symbol of his recent self-disclosure.

This project follows his 2024 release Sincere, which debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard 200. His music career began with the 2017 debut album, American Teen, which featured hits like "Young Dumb & Broke" and "Another Sad Love Song." Then, in 2019, his work Free Spirit topped the US Billboard 200.

The music, which blends early 2000s pop with New Jack Swing beats and house rhythms, marked a shift from his earlier records. Top names, including Julia Michaels, Tove Lo, and Ryan Tedder, wrote songs for the album, and ILYA, who works with Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift, handled the production. It was his first time really exploring themes of sexuality and desire.

When social media posts revealed his private sex life last November, Khalid spoke up. "I got outted and the world still continues to turn," he wrote on X at the time. "Let's get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain't nobodies business! But I am okay with me."

At WorldPride 2025 DC, he made his Pride festival debut. "I just looked at the crowd and instead of seeing strangers, I saw myself," Khalid shared with GQ as he described the emotions he felt the moment he took the stage. "In their position, in their shoes, I saw the stories of what it takes to get to where I was at."

Reflecting on the way he was outed, he said, "My biggest fear ends up being my biggest blessing. I didn't get to pick the world knowing my sexuality, but I got to choose how I embraced my sexuality publicly... Everybody knows. When everyone knows something, it can no longer be weaponized. It's not gossip. It's not tea anymore."