This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 16

August 16 has heralded many iconic moments in hip-hop and R&B. One of America's most influential rappers in recent years, Young Thug, was born on this day in 1991. He scored his first number-one album with his 2019 debut album, So Much Fun, which was also released on this date. Its lead single, “The London,” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott, peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified three times platinum by the RIAA.

He shares a birthday with fellow American rapper Charli Baltimore, who was born in 1974. She is best known for songs like “Money” and “Stand Up,” featuring Ghostface Killa, the latter of which reached No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Rap Singles chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen various prominent hip-hop and R&B artists put out some of their best records.

Organized Konfusion dropped their second album, Stress: The Extinction Agenda. Widely regarded as an underground hip-hop classic, the album peaked at No. 187 on the Billboard 200 and No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: Record label Quality Control released the compilation album Control the Streets, Volume 2. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, also peaking at that position on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Record label Quality Control released the compilation album Control the Streets, Volume 2. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, also peaking at that position on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2024: Tinashe released her seventh album, Quantum Baby. Its lead single, “Nasty,” peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time the R&B songstress entered the chart as a solo artist.

Cultural Milestones

August 16 has hosted many watershed moments in hip-hop and R&B.

Run-D.M.C.'s third album, Raising Hell, went to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Black Albums chart (now known as Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart). The first rap album to achieve this feat, it paved the way for subsequent hip-hop artists like LL Cool J, De La Soul, and Public Enemy to top the chart, which was historically dominated by R&B albums. 1997: Will Smith's “Men in Black,” the lead single from the soundtrack to the film of the same title, started a four-week run atop the UK Singles chart. The song also topped charts in New Zealand, Switzerland, Scotland, Germany, France, and Belgium.

Industry Changes and Challenges

August 16 has also been marked by various difficulties in the industry.

Bobby DeBarge died from AIDS-related complications at the age of 39. He is best remembered as the lead vocalist for the R&B/funk band Switch. The group's best-known hits include “We Like to Party," "I Wanna Be Closer," and "I Call Your Name." 2018: Aretha Franklin died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Affectionately dubbed the “Queen of Soul,” she is one of the most decorated musicians of all time, with her accolades including 18 GRAMMY Awards, the National Medal of Arts, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the first woman to receive the honor.