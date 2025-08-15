Cam’ron Drops $3,500 to Trick Omar Gooding into Fake Movie as Social Media Beef Heats Up

In a bold prank, Cam'ron spent $3,500 to lure actor Omar Gooding to Miami for a non-existent film role. The stunt marks the latest twist in their heated social media clash.

"I booked the n***a to do a movie that's never coming out like three weeks ago," said Cam'ron in an Instagram video posted on August 12. "Yeah, Omar. That movie that you flew down to Miami for? It ain't no movie coming out. I booked you. And I was laughing at you behind the scenes. I was there. I was sitting there laughing at you," said Cam'ron in the clip.

The setup included paid flights and a hotel stay in Miami. Cam'ron made sure to get Gooding's signature on papers that let him use any footage from the fake shoot.

Social media lit up with comments, with many finding the prank hilarious. "'Book my opps' should be its own TV show!!!," a fan commented, while another wittily noted, "This n***a Cam dangerous." "Drinking tea while this is playing is FAF!! Cam is definitely the funniest bro alive," another impressed fan commented.

The clash started when Cam'ron mistakenly added "Jr." to Gooding's name during his It Is What It Is podcast in December 2024. He then took shots at the actor's career choices.

"No disrespect to nobody I'm talking about like #VingRhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y'all n***as sitting around, I would have saved my money and shot my own shit by now, but the black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up [and] put them in something" Cam'ron said at the time, according to HotNewHipHop.

Gooding struck back with three diss tracks. His song "Fix Ya Mouth" took sharp jabs: "He probably didn't mean it like he said it, but he said it so f**k that dude / I know them sneaky freaks and how they think / They like to booboo and don't think it stink and then they favorite color's pink / But probably call it salmon."

After learning about the fake film setup, Gooding fired back on Instagram. "You think THAT is checkmate??" he wrote. His post claimed his inbox was stuffed with dirt about Cam'ron, stating, "My inbox is FULL of grimey sh*t you've done past AND present. People really got it out for you Fam. Seriously please be careful."

Cam'ron dubbed his scheme "Book My Opps" and hinted at more pranks. "Now do another record; I'ma book you for my goddaughter's baby shower. Her sh*t is in October and we'll book you to do all the diss records," he taunted.