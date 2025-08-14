Tyler, The Creator Drops Dance-Heavy Music Video for ‘SUGAR ON MY TONGUE’

A wild new music video featuring Tyler, The Creator dancing through a tiled space while twisting reality with mind-bending special effects dropped on YouTube on August 12. His track "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE" comes fresh off DON'T TAP THE GLASS — his latest chart-topping ninth studio album.

Speaking about his creative process curating the album, "It was being silly, just fun again," expressed Tyler, The Creator on the Zane Lowe Podcast. "Because CHROMAKOPIA was so like, for me... That I'm not saying it's the most mature, deep sh*t. Everyone has different lives."

"But for me, whether it's me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that's affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things I decided to dive deep into. After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again," he explained.

Behind the camera and in front of it, Tyler crafts pure magic. In the music video directed by him, he spins through sharp moves with a dance partner, then switches gears. The scene later transforms into a packed rave, with everyone in underwear dancing to the upbeat song. It all wraps up with a twist that matches the track's wild spirit — a giant tongue.

The numbers tell quite a story. In just four days, DON'T TAP THE GLASS racked up 197,000 album-equivalent units, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Guest spots from Pharrell Williams and Yebba also add extra talent to the mix.

This album marks a sharp turn from the serious CHROMAKOPIA. In the chat with Zane Lowe, Tyler spelled it out plain: "For this, man, I just wanted to get back to that, no deep album cuts, no slow emotional sh*t, no f*king this is where my.... I just want to be fun and say outrageous sh*t."

The beats pulse with New Orleans bounce, Atlanta bass, Miami bass, and electro-funk. While the music makes you move, Tyler stays clear of boxing it in as just dance music. "It's just some sh*t that I would love people to dance to because it's music I will want to dance my body to," he stated.