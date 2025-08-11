Pusha T Cuts Ties with Kanye West, Says Past Work Together is ‘Definitely Over’

After years of making music with Kanye West, Pusha T has drawn a firm line. When asked if there will ever be another collab in a recent chat with The Guardian, the "If You Know You Know" rapper answered, "Yeah, that's in the past. That's definitely in the past."

Their musical bond started in 2010 with Kanye's fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The pair collaborated and struck gold with the hit tracks "So Appalled" and "New God Flow." Two standout albums followed. Kanye returned the favor on Pusha's albums, Daytona in 2018 and It's Almost Dry in 2022.

In a candid discussion about how things ended with Kanye's G.O.O.D Music label, he shared some of his best moments there. "Just as a rap aficionado, well, being there was special! Creating 'So Appalled' and 'New God Flow' were some of my favorite memories," Pusha T expressed.

"The albums I dropped during that time, like Daytona and It's Almost Dry, they are very, very strong offerings. It goes without saying that me and Ye made great things together," he added.

Their split stemmed from West's actions in 2022. When West made anti-Semitic statements, Pusha T stepped down as the president of G.O.O.D. Music, a position he had held at the company since 2015.

He called the comments "very disappointing" in his interview with the Los Angeles Times, adding that: "As a black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech."

"He knows I don't think he's a man. He knows it," Pusha T fired off to GQ. "And that's why we can't build with each other no more. That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

In May 2025, West tried to mend their relationship. He posted "I miss me and Pusha's friendship" online. Pusha T shot back sharp and clear: "I'm not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I'm with my brother and Pharrell, come on," he said, according to Complex.