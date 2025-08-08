Offset’s New Album ‘KIARI’ Gets Personal, Steers Clear of Ex-Wife Drama

The Atlanta-based artist Offset will release KIARI on August 22. His music takes a sharp turn toward self-reflection, stepping back from public disputes, especially one with his estranged wife, Cardi B. NBA YoungBoy, John Legend, and Gunna add their talents to the mix on the upcoming album.

Speaking about the record on The Joe Budden Podcast, he explained, "It's therapy. I ain't doing that on the album. The shots, I ain't doing that. I might speak on life situations, but I'm not doing that. That ain't the way to do it. There's too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now."

His words come after his former partner Cardi B put out "Outside" — a track that sparked buzz for seemingly targeting the rapper. The GRAMMY-nominated rapper knew it was coming. "I actually knew about the song before the song come out prior to the bulls**t... If it is stuff at me," he said.

"Everything be a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look. At the same time, All Eyez on Me, 2pac," Offset stated.

Big names fill the tracks of KIARI. JID brings fire to the charts with their hit "Bodies." YFN Lucci, Ty Dolla $ign, and Key Glock also each contribute their tones and styles to the record.

The split between the rap couple turned real when divorce papers hit the court in 2024. These days, Cardi spends time with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The "Bad and Boujee" artist stays true to his path. "I ain't on that," he affirmed during the podcast, stating he wasn't going to be messy about family. "But I'll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things." His words stick to his own path, not the past.