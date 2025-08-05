ContestsEvents
Michelle Williams Reveals Fear of Falling Off the Stage During Destiny’s Child Reunion

Yvette DeLaCruz
Singer Michelle Williams performs onstage at the 2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Michelle Williams recently admitted that she’s still suffering from trauma from when she was a member of Destiny’s Child. So, imagine her nerves before reuniting with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland on the final night of the Cowboy Carter Tour.  

Michelle Williams: “Do Not Fall. Do Not Fall. Do Not Fall”  

In an episode of her podcast, Checking in With Michelle Williams (via TODAY), she confessed she still carries the trauma from her infamous fall on 106 & Park during their “Soldier” performance. The memory still lives rent-free in her head, so when the Cowboy Carter Tour hit its final leg in Las Vegas on July 26, she was on high alert, repeating “Do not fall. Do not fall. Do not fall” to herself like a nervous mantra.  

She added, “Steps do frighten me.”  

Death Becomes Her Broadway Musical  

Williams shared that the fear and trauma followed her even during her appearance in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. During the show, she needed to descend the steps. However, having “two gorgeous men on the right of me and the left of me holding my hand” to help her down made it easier.  

Referring to her Broadway musical steps, Williams said she rehearsed the steps: “And then when it came to, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, you dummy. You let fear or lack of trust on that first step,’ because y’all I’m not going to let social media do me, because if that were to happen and I fell, I would not be able to live that down for the next 20 years.”  

She added, “There are certain aspects of that stage that I know, I’m comfortable. I don’t have to look at certain marks. There are certain things that I know that I can hit because I’m at home on that stage. I’m not at home on the Cowboy Carter stage, nope. And y’all weren’t going to do me. So that’s the only thing that I’m like, ‘You could have trusted that the steps were not going to let you down.’”  

Williams did enjoy her reunion with Beyoncé and Rowland despite fearing falling. She added that seeing the two turned them into “younger girls who just wanted to since, dance and travel the world.” She also shared what Beyoncé told them before the performance: “Beyoncé was like, ‘Y’all, let’s have fun. We just going to go out there and have fun. Whatever happens, happens, but we’re going to have fun.’”   

Yvette DeLaCruz
