Doechii’s Lollapalooza Set Gets Mixed Fan Response Over ‘Anxiety’ Performance

Queen Quadri
American rapper and singer Doechii headlines on the West Holts Stage at the end of day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.
Leon Neal via Getty Images

Doechii took the main stage at Lollapalooza on Saturday, August 2. Her live performance of "Anxiety" sparked heated debate among concertgoers about its fit for festival crowds.

She transformed the stage into a Doechii's School of Hip-Hop set. Student desks dotted the space while a giant boombox loomed overhead. She packed the night with hits including: "Stanka Pooh," "Boiled Peanuts," "Nissan Altima," "America Has a Problem," "Alter Ego," "Persuasive," "Spookie C***hie," "Nosebleeds," "Crazy," "Catfish," and "Boom Bap."

 It was her Billboard breakthrough hit "Anxiety" that set social media ablaze.

"That is so not a concert song," one viewer posted on X (formerly Twitter). Others chimed in too, with a second user commenting, "Bruh these TikTok tunes will make you think people know your music." "Why is nobody singing along with her? All these numbers are not reflecting in real life," a third netizen asked.

The song, which samples in Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know," shot to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year. Defenders rushed to back her choice. "The fact that people hate on this song but they are the one that literally forced doechii to release it is crazy idc it will always be a good song to me. They wanna hate hate it cause it's trendy," an X user fired back.

She blazed through bangers like "Bullfrog," "GTFO," and "Denial is a River" during her set. This show marks a peak moment for the star, fresh off her Best Rap Album GRAMMY win for Alligator Bites Never Heal and earning Billboard's Woman of the Year honor.

While the energy was unmatched for the other performances, the muted crowd reaction during "Anxiety" definitely caught attention. "I'm sorry but this is taking me out why is nobody singing this the second time?" noted one viewer on X.

As the night wound down on set, she dropped news of her upcoming Live From the Swamp Tour. The tour will kick off in Chicago on October 14 with stops in Toronto, Boston, Washington, Charlotte, Houston, and Atlanta this fall. The final show will be in Seattle on November 10.

You can find more details on her upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Doechi's official website.

DoechiiTwitter
Queen QuadriWriter
