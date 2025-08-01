Tyler, the Creator Tops Charts, Attends Kendrick Lamar Concert Amid Drake Feud

Tyler, the Creator, explains why he showed up for 2024 The Pop Out concert organized by Kendrick Lamar. He attended the event to show solidarity with his friends, love for his hometown, and loyalty to fans in general. His explanation for pulling up to the concert came out during an interview with Ebro Darden.

During the interview, Tyler used the title, “L.A. baby,” to refer to himself. The Grammy Award winner used this reference to emphasize that Kendrick Lamar and his crew are his friends. Supporting them was his best decision.

“Are you crazy? You think I'm not ‘bout to pull up to that Pop Out? Kendrick and them, they're my boys. So, of course I'ma pop out, no pun intended, and see that sh*t…” said Tyler, the Creator.

Meanwhile, the concert received a lot of criticism in the hip-hop arena due to the tension between Kendrick and Drake, as pointed out in Drake's new single titled, ‘What Did I Miss?' The single contains lyrics highlighting his friendships and his disappointment about Tyler's decision to attend Kendrick Lamar's event. The tension was escalated by Tyler's presence at the concert.

This feud comes out at the time when Tyler's latest album, ‘Don't Tap the Glass', is debuting at the top of the Billboard 200. The album's progress is a true testament to Tyler's musical prowess, regardless of limited promotion. Notable artists such as Yebba, Pharrell Williams, and Madison McFerrin are featured in the album.