Busta Rhymes Gets 2,818th Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

This summer, the Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine brighter when Busta Rhymes claims his spot as the newest honoree at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard. The music icon's star marks number 2,818 in the famous collection.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of Hip-Hop's most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood's iconic sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, the awards producer for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the morning event, set for 11:30 PT on Friday, August 1, fans will hear from an all-star lineup. Chris Rock will crack wise, as LL Cool J and Chuck D share their stories as guest speakers. Fellow Walk of Famer Big Boy also steps in as the MC, guiding the show.

From his start in Uniondale streets to worldwide fame, Busta Rhymes' music has found its way into millions of homes. The star has sold over 20 million albums across the globe. Seven of his records have made it to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, while GRAMMY voters have picked him twelve times as a nominee.

Hits flew from his studio like sparks. "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" got crowds moving and even got crowned the Greatest Hip-Hop Video of All Time by BET Jam. "Break Ya Neck" shook speakers. "Touch It" turned parties wild.

His songs struck gold and platinum sixty times over, and he has collaborated with top stars, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige throughout his career.

As Walk of Fame raved, "His catalog boasts over 60 million records certified gold and platinum, a testament to his lasting global impact. Time and time again, he's proven he's not just an artist — he's a force of nature."

Martinez also added some praise, saying: "His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture."

Awards for the 53-year-old rapper keep stacking up. BET honored him with their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. MTV followed suit, naming him a Global Icon just last year.

The mic isn't his only tool. He jumped from music videos to movie screens, showing up in films like Higher Learning, Narc, and Finding Forrester. Now, you can catch him trading lines with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in the new Naked Gun movie premiering in theaters on August 1.