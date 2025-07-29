This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 29

July 29 is the birthday of several hip-hop and R&B stars. Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris was born in 1973 and went on to make international hits such as “End of the Road” and “I'll Make Love to You.” Roswell rapper Kaliii was also born on this day in 2000. She is best known for her 2023 breakout song, “Area Codes,” which went viral on TikTok and eventually peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.