Ravyn Lenae’s ‘Love Me Not’ Breaks into Billboard Top 10 After Steady Rise

Ravyn Lenae's hit single shot to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The July 26 chart marks her first time cracking the top 10 ranks.

The track's climb started small in April at spot 81. Within three months, it pushed through to the top 40. Now it sits at No. 4 on the radio charts, reaching nearly 30 million listeners with close to 12,000 plays.

The 26-year-old singer took to social media to express her excitement. "LOVE ME NOT TOP MF 10! I love this song. I love @DjDahi. I love my team. I love YEW," Lenae posted on X, according to Rated R&B.

DJ Dahi teamed up with Ritz Reynolds, Craig Balmoris, and Spencer Stewart to compose the track. Their work stands out among current hits, sharing top chart ranks with Alex Warren's "Ordinary" — now in its seventh week at No. 1.

"The reason that song feels so electric is that it pulls from all our favorite things about music. I love Motown. I love Diana Ross and the Supremes. It has a little Amy Winehouse, but there's also something 'Sweater Weather'-ish about it," Lenae shared with Vulture in a recent interview.

She continued, stating: "When I cut the song, I was like, 'This feels like a pop song, 'Hey Ya!,' that brought so many different types of people together to agree on it. It feels funky, it feels pop, and it feels classic."

Since its May 2024 release, the song caught fire on social media. Clips from her Coachella shows went viral on TikTok. A fan-made mix blending the song with Solange's "Losing You" helped boost its popularity.

Atlantic Records released the track on Lenae's second album, Bird's Eye. The project shines with features from Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla $ign. GRAMMY-winning producer DJ Dahi took charge of the sound desk.

What's next for Ravyn? She's joining Sabrina Carpenter's Short n Sweet Tour, with stops set for Toronto and Los Angeles this November. The Chicago-born artist just wrapped up two nights at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, keeping the music live and fresh.