The Ultimate Ranking of 2Pac’s Greatest Posthumous Tracks and Their Lasting Legacy

Despite losing his life at only 25 in 1996, Tupac Shakur, also known as 2Pac, is still among hip-hop's most influential figures.

When he was alive, the rapper released four studio albums that highlighted his lyrical prowess and addressed issues such as police brutality and poverty. Many thought his death was the end of his career. Instead, it marked the start of a new chapter, as his discography expanded in the years that followed.

The Prolific Legacy Behind the Music

2Pac's incredible work ethic is what made him one of the greats and paved the way for the production and release of his seven full-length posthumous albums.

Any time 2Pac stepped into the booth, everybody knew he meant business. Unlike most of his peers, who were obsessed with immediate perfection, he was all about pace. This saw him record multiple songs during short studio sessions of only a couple of hours.

When interviewing Mopreme Shakur, 2Pac's brother, in 2015, Ukrainian-American journalist DJ Vlad revealed he'd heard about the rapper's sense of urgency.

"I had heard that he had this sort of drive in the studio, where like 'I gotta hurry up and get these songs out,'" said DJ Vlad. "Like, you know, I heard he would get angry at like producers and other rappers if they took too long," the former DJ added.

2Pac's success in the studio can also be attributed to his use of the dotted-line principle, which emphasized spontaneous creation and allowed him to get into his creative flow. This means he would start recording music as soon as ideas came to him, without thinking about potential mistakes.

By the time of his unexpected death, 2Pac had a vast collection of unreleased material, which was used in his posthumous projects. In fact, some of his recordings were up for sale in 2025 on the Moments in Time website.

"In late 1990/early 1991 [Tupac] composed and recorded an unreleased album for a group called Jesse and the Kidz. It was never released due to the tragic death of one of the band members. Not only are the lyrics totally unknown — the recordings of three of the album's songs with Tupac in the lead are as well," the autograph dealers explained.

Ranking the Best 2Pac Posthumous Songs

These are the top 10 Tupac posthumous tracks — we ranked them based on factors such as their significance, production quality, and the impact on his legacy.

1. "Changes"

"Changes" is from Tupac's greatest hits compilation, which was released in 1998. Shining the spotlight on issues such as poverty and racism, this track underscores the need for societal change. It's known for its famous "We ain't ready to see a Black president, uh" line, which alluded to the possibility of a Black president in the U.S. This came to pass in 2008 after Barack Obama was elected.

2. "Thugz Mansion" featuring Nas and J. Phoenix

"Thugz Mansion" ranks among 2Pac's top 10 songs, thanks to its impressive chart performance. This track, which is part of his 2002 Better Dayz album, reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Hot Rap Songs chart. It was also nominated for Best Rap Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.

3. "I Wonder if Heaven Got a Ghetto"

"I Wonder if Heaven Got a Ghetto" was the first track from R U Still Down? (Remember Me), which dropped in 1997. While this song wasn't a hit, fans loved it because it demonstrated the late rapper's spiritual consciousness.

4. "Letter 2 My Unborn"

"Letter 2 My Unborn" is deemed one of the best 2Pac songs released after his death for several reasons. It uses a sample from the late Michael Jackson's "Liberian Girl," which enhances its musical texture. The 2001 track also captures 2Pac's worries about fatherhood and aspirations, rendering it more appealing to fans.

5. "Until the End of Time"

Like "Letter 2 My Unborn," this track was from Tupac's Until the End of Time album, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in 2001. The collection made it to Black Entertainment Television's list of the best posthumous albums of all time.

6. "Runnin' (Dying To Live)" featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

"Runnin' (Dying To Live)" from 2Pac's 2003 soundtrack album Tupac: Resurrection reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of his highest-charting posthumous songs. It featured a verse from The Notorious B.I.G. and boasted excellent production quality, thanks to Eminem.

7. "To Live and Die in L.A."

"To Live and Die in L.A." shed light on the challenges Los Angeles residents faced at the time, which is why it resonated with many listeners. This song is from 2Pac's first posthumous album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, which came out shortly after his gruesome murder.

8. "Ghetto Gospel"

This single was among the songs on the Loyal to the Game album released in 2004. Featuring a sample from Elton John's "Indian Sunset," it impressed countless listeners and topped charts in several countries, including Ireland, Australia, and the UK.

9. "Thugs Get Lonely Too" featuring Nate Dogg

"Thugs Get Lonely Too" was also from Loyal to the Game, which entered the U.S. Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. It didn't perform as well as other tracks on the album, as it only reached No. 98 on the Billboard Hot 100. Still, listeners liked how perfectly it painted the vulnerability of rappers.

10. "Still Ballin'" featuring Trick Daddy

"Still Ballin'" boasts a powerful poetic delivery that spotlights 2Pac's exemplary rap skills. It reached No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100, but performed better on the Billboard Hot Rap Tracks chart, where it peaked at No. 15.

The Enduring Power of 2Pac's Posthumous Artistry