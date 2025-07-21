PETA Slams Bad Bunny for Using Live Animals in Puerto Rico Concert Series

Animal rights group PETA struck out at Bad Bunny over his choice to display live roosters during one of his residency shows at Puerto Rico's Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot. The star's 30-show trek started on July 11.

"A 'Baile inolvidable' for Bad Bunny... but a nightmare for the animals," wrote PETA on X, as reported by The Mirror. "How long will animals continue to be treated as mere props for Bad Bunny's show? Artists have the power to inspire compassion through art, but Benito only normalizes animal cruelty. Bad Bunny, please stop using live animals in your concerts," they continued.

The set includes chickens as part of a rural scene showing Puerto Rican life. The staff bring out the birds before each show starts, but take them away once the music begins. The setup features a small house positioned directly across from the main stage.

PETA's clash with the Puerto Rican singer isn't new. Just months ago, in 2024, they spoke out when he brought a horse to his Most Wanted Tour shows.

"@sanbenito, why did you think it was a good idea to expose a horse to the noise, lights, fog, and screams of thousands of people? The horse looks stressed and clearly DOESN'T WANT TO BE THERE," the animal rights organization wrote on X.

"Using a horse as if it were an accessory for your 'tour' is cruel and irresponsible. The horse, the fans or yourself, could get hurt," warned PETA, as noted in WJournal PR.

The 30-date concerts will continue until September 14. It's already broken venue records, pushing past Wisin and Yandel's previous mark of 14 back-to-back shows.

What's next for the "I Like It" singer? Following the residency, he's also kicking off his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour in the Dominican Republic on November 21. He'll rock the stages in Costa Rica, Mexico City later this year before moving to Colombia, Chile, Australia, Japan, and parts of Europe in 2026.

Want to see the star perform his extravagant sets live? You can find more details on his upcoming shows, including venues, dates, and ticket prices, through ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster, Live Nation, or VIP Nation.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — the star's birth name — hasn't said anything about PETA's worries. His staff aims to portray an authentic Puerto Rican mountain life, where birds freely roam around homes.