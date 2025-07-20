This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 20
Three artists from the hip-hop and R&B community were born on July 20. In 1999, the late American rapper Pop Smoke was born on this day. He collaborated with legendary hip-hop artists, such as Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott, before he died in 2020. Singer Kool G Rap, who's known for being among the first rappers to include hard street content in their songs, celebrates his birthday on this day. Another star born on this date is Brooke Candy, who stands out for her unique rap style and creative personality. More events, hits, and happenings from July 20 follow.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Some chart-topping albums that were released on July 20:
- 1993: Cypress Hill dropped their album Black Sunday. The album debuted at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and sold over 3 million copies. An expanded edition with five bonus tracks was released on the same day in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
- 2010: Rick Ross released his fourth studio album, Teflon Don. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and was deemed one of the singer's best albums. It also received the coveted Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
Cultural Milestones
July 20 has seen the occurrence of several noteworthy hip-hop and R&B events:
- 2016: Drake and Future kicked off their Summer Sixteen Tour in Austin, Texas. The "WAIT FOR U" singers performed in 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada, connecting with their fans and promoting their albums.
- 2024: The Pitchfork Music Festival took place in Union Park in Chicago. The event provides a platform for hip-hop and R&B artists to showcase their talent. Some of those who graced the stage that day were R&B singer Jessi Ware and American hip-hop group De La Soul.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Events that have impacted the lives of different hip-hop artists on July 20 include:
- 2018: Former Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Georgia on four charges, including gun and marijuana possession. This transpired ten days after Kulture, his daughter with fellow rapper and then wife Cardi B, was born. The hip-hop star also landed in legal trouble in 2019, when he was charged with intentionally destroying a fan's mobile phone inside a Target store. Later, in October 2020, the Beverly Hills Police Department detained him for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.
- 2023: Houston authorities issued a warrant against rapper Finesse2Tymes for allegedly failing to return a rental vehicle. The case was later dismissed due to a lack of evidence, and despite these legal troubles, the Memphis rapper released his debut album, Art of War, in November 2024.
July 20 has been a busy date for hip-hop and R&B, with artists hitting significant milestones, releasing new music, and performing across the nation. Others, unfortunately, were involved in various criminal activities.