This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 20

Three artists from the hip-hop and R&B community were born on July 20. In 1999, the late American rapper Pop Smoke was born on this day. He collaborated with legendary hip-hop artists, such as Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott, before he died in 2020. Singer Kool G Rap, who's known for being among the first rappers to include hard street content in their songs, celebrates his birthday on this day. Another star born on this date is Brooke Candy, who stands out for her unique rap style and creative personality. More events, hits, and happenings from July 20 follow.