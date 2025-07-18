Pusha T Speaks Out on Music Style: ‘Not Trying to Please Nobody But Myself’

Pusha T has come out boldly to defend his music legacy during the podcast session hosted by Jadakiss and Fat Joe. In his response, the Clipse rapper fired back at critics who claim his rap music is all about drug dealing.

The Virginia native, with his brother, No Malice, came to their defense after a question regarding their music lyrics was posed to them. The Clipse rap duo made it clear that they're not rapping to please anyone but themselves. Pusha T also stated that they're committed to personal expression and authenticity in their music.

“Rap has always come from a very real place”, said Pusha during his recent interview with Complex .“What that being said, being in it 23 years, I feel like at this point, I liken it to somebody who loves mob movies”, he added. Similarly, he gave his candid opinion on Drake's first single, “What Did I Miss?”

This accusation arises following the release of “Let God Sort Em Out” after a 15-year hiatus. The new music track features top stars such as Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and John Legend. Their contribution to the track adds some twists to the mix.

Despite Pusha T's blatant outbursts, his brother, No Malice, supports him throughout. The brothers launched their music career in 1992. They shot to the limelight after Pharrell Williams noticed their talent in rapping.

The duo would later shift from Elektra Records to William's Star Trak Entertainment in 2001. One year later, their debut album, "Lord Willin'," saw them take the top spot on Billboard's Rhythm and Blues (R&B)/Hip-Hop chart. "Hall Hath No Furry" made the duo strike gold again by winning critical praise.