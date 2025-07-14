ContestsEvents
Summer Cash With HOT 97.7

Cody
Summer Cash

💸 Win $2,000 with the Summer Cash Giveaway! ☀️

Summer is here, and so is your chance to score $2,000 in cold, hard cash!
Every day this week, one lucky winner across the country will walk away with $2,000 in this nationwide Summer Cash Giveaway!

Here’s how to enter:

🎧 Listen to HOT 97.7 at 8 am, 12 noon, and 5 pm
✏️ Catch the keyword we announced
💻 Then enter it below for your shot at the cash!

What could you do with $2,000 this summer?

🌴 Book a beach vacation
🎡 Hit the road for a theme park adventure
🛍️ Splurge on a shopping spree
🍔 Host the backyard BBQ of the year
🎶 Or just treat yourself to something amazing—you deserve it!

You’ve got three chances a day to win, so keep it locked on HOT 97.7 and enter those keywords below!

Let’s make this your best summer ever with HOT 97.7! 🔥💵

*This is a nationwide contest*

Cody
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
