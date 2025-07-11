This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 11

July 11 is a day that has shaped hip-hop and R&B in numerous ways. One of America's most iconic female rappers, Lil' Kim, was born on this day in 1974. The Brooklyn native was discovered by rap legend The Notorious B.I.G., who invited her to join his hip-hop collective, Junior M.A.F.I.A., in 1994. She scored her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one with the 2001 single “Lady Marmalade,” a remake of LaBelle's 1974 smash hit, alongside Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Mya.

She shares her birthday with the Atlanta-born rapper Lil Zane, who was born in 1982. His most well-known single, “Callin' Me,” featuring 112, went to No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The industry has welcomed the release of many groundbreaking albums and singles on this day.

1995: Bushwick Bill dropped his second album, Phantom of the Rapra. The record, primarily produced by Mike Dean, peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

July 11 witnessed many remarkable moments in hip-hop and R&B.

2006: The late Southern rap legend Pimp C from the hip-hop group UGK dropped his sophomore album, Pimpalation. The record, released shortly after his release from prison, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

