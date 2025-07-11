The Eminem-Mariah Carey Controversy: Breaking Down Both Sides of the Story

If you've been following music and celebrity culture over the past 25 years, you'll be familiar with the names Eminem and Mariah Carey. What you may not know is that they've been involved in a slow-burning feud since the start of the millennium. This article offers a detailed, chronological account of the dispute between the two megastars, which remains largely unresolved to this day. And while no one knows exactly what happened between them behind the scenes, we'll do our best to provide you with an unbiased and factual view of the situation so far.

2001: The Beginning

At the turn of the new millennium, both stars were at the peak of their careers. Mariah had broken through several years earlier with hit songs such as "Without You," "Fantasy," and "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which you'll hear around the holidays for years to come. She had achieved the highly sought-after diva status, alongside contemporary peers such as Shania Twain, Celine Dion, and Whitney Houston. Eminem was right in the middle of his legendary three-album run, with two of the three selling over 10 million copies and achieving RIAA Diamond certification.

What started it all was a classic "he said, she said" situation. It's also a fact that Mariah reached out to Eminem for help with her Charmbracelet album. This is where the story splits into two different narratives. According to Eminem, the two grew closer to each other and eventually had a romantic relationship that lasted six months. Mariah, on the other hand, strongly denies this and claims that their relationship was purely professional.

2002: The First Shots Fired

The first hints at a feud between the two superstars appeared in their lyrics. Eminem's hit song "Superman" included the lyrics: "What, you tryin' to be my new wife? / What, you Mariah? Fly through twice." This put the world on notice, and everyone started asking themselves if Eminem and Mariah really dated. Eminem confirmed the rumors in a Rolling Stone interview, stating: "There's truth to that. But on the whole personal level, I'm not really feeling it. I just don't like her as a person."

Mariah's Charmbracelet album also included a song that seemed like a jab at the Detroit-based rapper. "You should've never intimated we were lovers," she sang, in a song suggestively named "Clown." "I talked to him, I spoke to him a few times, whatever," she mentioned during an interview. "But in terms of me having an intimate relationship? With men, I can name them all on one hand, and he's not one of them." She also told Larry King: "I hung out with him. I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don't consider that dating somebody."

2003: The Performance That Escalated Everything

Although things seemed to be cooling down, it got ugly just a few months later. Strangely enough, it was Mariah who kept the feud's fire burning. During her 2003 Charmbracelet World Tour, she performed "Clown" at the United Center in Chicago and had a backup dancer dress in a Detroit Pistons jersey (Eminem is from Detroit) and wear a blonde wig while the giant screen behind them showed a parody of The Eminem Show album, suggestively named The Marionette Show.

2005-2006: Eminem's Escalation Gets Personal

A couple of years passed, but things were far from over. During his 2005 Eminem Presents: The Anger Management Tour, the rapper incorporated voicemails allegedly from Mariah into his performances. They included the phrases: "Why won't you see me? Why won't you call me?" Mariah's representatives quickly responded, stating that the voice on the tapes belonged to someone else and that the diva was considering taking legal action. Carey told The New York Daily News: "I don't know what the hell he's doing. It's a little excessive. Doesn't it seem a little bit girly? Like we're in a catfight."

2009: The Year Everything Exploded

The saga continued four years later. In the song "Bagpipes From Baghdad" from his Relapse album, Eminem rapped: "Mariah, what's ever happened to us? Why did we have to break up?" and also insulted her then-husband Nick Cannon later in the song. Cannon responded in a blog post, while Mariah chose to clap back with the song "Obsessed," in which she mocks a stalker who's obsessed with her. While she doesn't explicitly name Eminem, it's widely believed that he was the inspiration for the song.

Weeks later, Eminem released "The Warning," which starts with the lyrics: "Only reason I dissed you in the first place is 'cause you denied seeing me, now I'm pissed off.", leaving no ambiguity regarding who it's about. He goes on to rap about releasing voicemails and pictures that prove their alleged relationship. Later, in an apparent response, Nick Cannon tweeted: "Quote of the day: ‘Never argue with fools because from a distance people can't tell who is who.'"

2010: The Ceasefire

By 2010, things were beginning to cool off. "I really don't want to talk about her anymore," Eminem told Vibe magazine. "I don't want to keep beating a dead horse. I'm not even going to comment about it. I'm done with that whole situation. I said what I had to say. I'm done." He also admitted that he took things a little too far in the song "Bagpipes From Baghdad." "There's a line on there that was a little harsh, you know, it's a harsh line." Things then mostly went quiet, except for some post-divorce comments by Nick Cannon.

2025: New Revelations

While the feud seems to be behind both Mariah and Eminem, a recent June 2025 episode of the "TFU" Podcast sheds some light on its origins. Music producer Damion Young, who has been working with Mariah since 1988, said that he introduced the two and recalls Eminem wanting her to play his mother in the 2002 movie 8 Mile. This made Mariah feel insulted and insecure, as she's only four years older than Eminem.

The Most Well-Documented Feud in Music History?