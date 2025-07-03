Limited Edition Hip-Hop Capsule Collection: BEAMS & U/MUSIC Honor Nas and De La Soul

ContestsEvents
International Gallery Beams and U/MUSIC have partnered to honor two of the most iconic artists in hip-hop: Nas and De La Soul. The two brands are gearing up to release a limited-edition streetwear collection that pays tribute to these artists' most seminal works.

This new capsule, slated to drop on July 4 on the BEAMS webstore, commemorates Nas' acclaimed debut album, Illmatic, released in 1994, and De La Soul's equally groundbreaking debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, which dropped in 1989. Widely considered two of the most definitive albums in the genre, these records were not only instrumental in bringing hip-hop to the mainstream world but have also inspired generations of artists since their release.

The Illmatic-themed t-shirts are available in black and brown camo, with the album artwork and title pasted on the front. Meanwhile, the back showcases the album's full tracklist, including the now-classics “N.Y State of Mind” and “The World Is Yours.”

Unlike the grittier Nas t-shirts, the De La Soul-inspired merch brings a more experimental and playful vibe, just like the album they're based on. For the frontal artwork, fans can choose between a four-photo collage of the group's members or a monochromatic photo. Both options can be had against a navy blue, gray, or black backdrop. The t-shirts also take design cues from the cover art of 3 Feet High and Rising. The floral patterns that made the album artwork stand out when it was released over three decades ago are featured prominently on both the front and back.

Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
