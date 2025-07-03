Limited Edition Hip-Hop Capsule Collection: BEAMS & U/MUSIC Honor Nas and De La Soul

International Gallery Beams and U/MUSIC have partnered to honor two of the most iconic artists in hip-hop: Nas and De La Soul. The two brands are gearing up to release a limited-edition streetwear collection that pays tribute to these artists' most seminal works.

This new capsule, slated to drop on July 4 on the BEAMS webstore, commemorates Nas' acclaimed debut album, Illmatic, released in 1994, and De La Soul's equally groundbreaking debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, which dropped in 1989. Widely considered two of the most definitive albums in the genre, these records were not only instrumental in bringing hip-hop to the mainstream world but have also inspired generations of artists since their release.

The Illmatic-themed t-shirts are available in black and brown camo, with the album artwork and title pasted on the front. Meanwhile, the back showcases the album's full tracklist, including the now-classics “N.Y State of Mind” and “The World Is Yours.”