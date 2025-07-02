This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 2

July 2 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B that has seen many crucial developments in the genres, with legacies that endure in the memories of fans and artists alike. One acclaimed artist with a birthday on this date is the American rapper Saweetie, who was born in 1993. She debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2019 single “My Type,” which peaked at No. 21. Among the artists she has collaborated with are Doja Cat, Jhené Aiko, DaBaby, Post Malone, and Jack Harlow.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of several genre-shaping hip-hop and R&B albums:

1996: American hip-hop group De La Soul dropped their fourth album, Stakes Is High. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1996: New York rap legend Nas released his sophomore album, It Was Written. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and remains the rapper's best-selling release to date.

2011: Rap phenomenon Kendrick Lamar dropped his debut album, Section.80, through Top Dawg Entertainment. It debuted at No. 113 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2021: Chicago rapper G Herbo released his fourth album, 25, on Republic Records. Titled after the rapper's age at the time of its release, the album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several landmark cultural moments have occurred on this day over the years:

1986: The second Prince movie, Under the Cherry Moon, was released. This follow-up to the music icon's 1984 debut film, Purple Rain, would be his directorial debut.

1988: Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nine weeks after it debuted on the chart. It was the star's 10th single to reach the top spot and his fifth consecutive No. 1 single.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry has experienced significant transformations and low moments on July 2:

2021: Rapper Lil Uzi Vert spotted his ex-girlfriend with fellow rapper SAINt JHN at a cafe in West Hollywood. The two rappers got into a physical confrontation, and, according to witnesses, the “XO TOUR Llif3” hitmaker flashed the handle of his firearm, which caused chaos at the venue, as bystanders feared a shooting would happen.

2024: Canadian Christian rapper Tirrell Thomas died unexpectedly a few days before his 31st birthday. The up-and-coming rapper was best known for songs such as "Take My Hand (featuring A.J.)," "Forgive You," and "Long Way To Go."