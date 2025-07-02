Drake Signs Deal to Headline All Three Nights at 2025 Wireless Festival

The "Nokia" star will command the main stage for three straight nights at London's Wireless Festival this July. Set for Finsbury Park, this marks his first full UK shows since 2019.

"It's been months in the making and initially no one thought they could pull it off, but Drake is all signed on to headline all three days of Wireless," a source said per The Sun. "Bosses are naturally overjoyed and expect tickets to sell out in record time."

Fans went wild when he posted a throwback photo of Nicki Minaj on his Instagram without any words. The post sparked buzz about a possible Nicki guest spot on his set. It won't be the first time the two stars have collaborated on music. Their past hits include "Moment 4 Life" and "Needle."

They've also surprised each other at different shows, so the speculation isn't very baseless. Each show costs £190, plus extra fees. A small batch of tickets has just become available after some payment plans were unsuccessful.

You might want to act fast with buying tickets if you plan to attend. The North London Festival will go on from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, with Drake headlining this evening in a million-dollar deal.

The Friday lineup features PartyNextDoor and Summer Walker. Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel take the Sunday slot, while Saturday's bill shows just "Drake & the Mandem" at the top.

His last UK tour packed the O2 Arena for seven nights in 2019. Since then, he's only stepped on a Wireless stage once — a quick guest spot during Future's set in 2021.

His latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, dropped this February. The 21-track collaboration with PartyNextDoor takes jabs at his haters and music industry rivals. Sharp verses and bold claims fill the album's runtime.

This year's festival marks two decades of Wireless. The 2024 event saw 21 Savage, J Hus, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj as headliners. The insider also revealed that Drake might perform his entire album during the shows, stating, "Exact set lists are still to be worked out but one idea that has been passed about is that Drake will perform some of his albums in full for the first time."