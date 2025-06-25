Streamer Adin Ross Bans Kendrick Lamar Music at Boxing Event, Claims Drake Loyalty

During his Brand Risk Boxing event on June 22, Adin Ross cut off Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" mid-play. The stream went silent for a moment before Ross spoke up.

"Hey production. Hey production. Skip this sh*t right now. I don't want Kendrick Lamar played at my event and if whoever f**king plays the song, you are gonna get fired," said Ross, as reported by Soap Central. 50 Cent's music filled the air after the tense music switch.

Clips of the interaction spread fast on Twitter and TikTok, showing Ross's snap decision. When asked if the track was meant for fighter entrances, he pointed to his strong backing of Drake as the reason.

This wasn't the first time Ross took shots at Lamar. Speaking with Kyle Forgeard in an interview months back, he picked apart the rapper's latest work. The hosts tried comparing Lamar's hits to Meek Mill's catalog, but Ross wouldn't budge.

His stance got even stronger during another sit-down interview in May. "Wait a couple years. Wait to see what Kenrick puts out. Wait to see what Kenrick puts out," he stated confidently.

"I mean dude, Drake is just a better artist. I can give you bad Kendrick albums, you can't give me one bad Drake album," he added.

Ross took issue with some of Lamar's lyrics, questioning their truth. He mentioned that Kendrick once credited Drake for helping his career, and brought up A$AP Rocky as an example of someone who kept good ties with Drake after past work.