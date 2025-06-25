Lil Baby Battles Song Leaks as ‘Dominique’ Album Release Remains Uncertain

On Twitter, Lil Baby struck back at listeners who spread his unreleased tracks from the upcoming Dominique album. "Damn yall just gone keep leaking my songs!!" he posted, as reported by HipHopDX.

His much-awaited Dominique missed its February drop date. The artist later promised new music within two months, yet fans still wait for official word.

"Just more heartfelt and more direct with talking about certain subjects. I just was damn near warming up again [on WHAM], and Dominique is more strategic. Dominique is more of a grown sound. Lil Baby is something that I created. But I kind of grew out of that stage. WHAM is a persona that I created, and Dominique is [a persona] I created. WHAM is in the middle of Lil Baby and Dominique. So Dominique is going to be like the more 30-year-old me," said the rapper about his new direction.

His success really took off through his last work, WHAM, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in January 2025. First-week sales hit 140,000 units.

He wants to show the growth between his past and present music. "I was initially going [to drop] the self-titled album [first], but I had to backtrack because even though I've grown and I had a dramatic change, I ain't really bring the fans along with me. So they don't really know what I went through or what I'm going through," he stated.

You can see mixed opinions about the leaked tracks spreading online. One comment cut straight: "ur good bro nobody is paying attention to ur leaks." Another wrote, "nobody is leaking ur sh*t in 2025."

While wrapping up the album, he stays busy on the WHAM tour with NLE Choppa and BigXthaPlug. His recent shows brought guest appearances from Quavo, Young Thug, and Future this June, and he'll continue his US run till July. Come September, the "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" will rock the stages in Europe with stops in Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, France, and the UK.