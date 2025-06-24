SZA and Lizzo Hit the Studio Together for Possible New Music

Music stars SZA and Lizzo met up at a Los Angeles recording studio on June 20, 2025. The "Kill Bill" posted short clips on her social media story, giving fans a sneak peek at their work. The brief videos showed both artists nodding along to unheard beats.

Both stars have been good friends for some time now. Speaking to Chapell Roan about her friendship with Lizzo on Interview Magazine, SZA said, "One day, we were on the same tour, and I was like, 'We're about to drive out to Lake Michigan, do you want to come?' And she was like, 'Yeah, let's go.' And then we just got drunk and hung out, and we kept doing that, and then our lives and careers progressed, and we kept talking and hanging out."

This studio session happened just as the "About Damn Time" singer puts final touches on her fifth record. Her latest album, Love in Real Life, was complete before this meetup.

Quick clips from their time in the booth made their way to X after fans spotted them in their stories. No one knows yet if these new songs will make it onto the upcoming record or become something new.

Although they've been friends for years, this marks their first time collaborating on music. Their bond started during a past tour and grew stronger over time.

Both artists stand at the top of their game in 2025. SZA, now 35, keeps breaking records with her hits and selling out stadiums on her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo, 37, adds to her stack of awards with each new release.