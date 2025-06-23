This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 23

June 23 is an unforgettable date for many hip-hop and R&B lovers. Chico DeBarge, R&B singer and member of the iconic DeBarge family, was born in Michigan on this day in 1966. He's known for hits such as "Talk to Me" (1986), which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "Rainy Night" from his second album, Kiss Serious. DeBarge shares his birthday with rapper Memphis Bleek.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several hip-hop and R&B artists released albums on June 23, including:

1992: Hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim released their fourth studio album, Don't Sweat the Technique. Critics showered it with praise because of its great production quality and lyrical depth. The album reached No. 9 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and its title track topped the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim released their fourth studio album, Don't Sweat the Technique. Critics showered it with praise because of its great production quality and lyrical depth. The album reached No. 9 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and its title track topped the Hot Rap Songs chart. 1992: Rapper and actor Yo-Yo dropped her sophomore album, Black Pearl. This release showed off her strong vocals and made her one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop history. While the single "Black Pearl" peaked at No. 11 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, "Home Girl Don't Play Dat" reached No. 3.

Rapper and actor Yo-Yo dropped her sophomore album, Black Pearl. This release showed off her strong vocals and made her one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop history. While the single "Black Pearl" peaked at No. 11 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, "Home Girl Don't Play Dat" reached No. 3. 1998: After leaving The Fugees, hip-hop artist John Forté released his debut solo album, Poly Sci, which included standout tracks such as "God Is Love God Is War," "They Got Me," and "We Got This." The album incorporated diverse influences and performances by big names, such as Fat Joe and DMX.

Cultural Milestones

June 23 is a memorable day due to various cultural moments that transformed the music industry, such as:

2019: Lil Nas X took the stage with Billy Ray Cyrus at the BET Awards and delivered a trailblazing performance of their viral track "Old Town Road." This was a big moment for the LGBTQ+ community, as Lil Nas X was the first openly gay hip-hop artist to gain mainstream recognition.

Lil Nas X took the stage with Billy Ray Cyrus at the BET Awards and delivered a trailblazing performance of their viral track "Old Town Road." This was a big moment for the LGBTQ+ community, as Lil Nas X was the first openly gay hip-hop artist to gain mainstream recognition. 2023: Singer Chris Brown released "Summer Too Hot" after announcing the single on June 17. The music video highlighted his talent as a dancer. Although the song debuted at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100, it earned Brown a GRAMMY nomination at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The world of hip-hop and R&B has seen various controversies and tragedies unfold on June 23, including:

2023: R&B singer Jacquees was involved in an altercation with a female employee at the Local Tap, a neighborhood bar in Buford, Georgia. After allegedly choking her and arguing with security personnel, he was charged with battery.

R&B singer Jacquees was involved in an altercation with a female employee at the Local Tap, a neighborhood bar in Buford, Georgia. After allegedly choking her and arguing with security personnel, he was charged with battery. 2024: Julio Foolio's birthday celebration turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy when he was shot and murdered in Tampa, Florida. At the time of his death, the hip-hop singer had just turned 26, with a mixtape and three albums under his belt.