Pusha T Takes Jabs at Travis Scott Over Drake’s ‘Meltdown’ Lyrics and DJ Akademiks Weighs In

In Clipse's latest track "So Be It," Pusha T strikes back at Travis Scott. The conflict stems from Scott's role in Drake's verses on "Meltdown," which targeted both Pusha T and Pharrell Williams.

"They say you must be trying to sell an album. You're dissing Travis for no reason... Whenever [Meltdown] got played for you, Drake did not record on that song at that point," DJ Akademiks said on a livestream, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

The clash started in Paris when Scott shared an early cut of "Meltdown" with Pusha and Williams. However, that version was missing Drake's sharp-edged verses that would later take jabs at both artists.

"He's a whore. He's a whore. I've already dealt with the lack of loyalty [to his] mentor, the guy he looks up to. I've been dealing with the corny sh*t that goes along with them. So it's like, I'm in a whole 'nother place. Don't bring that over to bring that over to my house," Pusha T fired off to GQ. He pointed to a pattern, noting that Scott had done something similar when Drake went after Kanye West in "Sicko Mode."

The online world lit up with reactions following DJ Akademiks' response, as most fans stick with Pusha T's original complaints. One X user cut straight to the point: "This still doesn't make this any better lol. If he played the album for push and Pharrell a week before he put disses on there about them that's still a bi*chmade snake move and there's no dressing that up."

Another viewer wrote, "Even if this is true, Travis is still a snake for allowing that verse on his album."

Some fans also stood by Scott. "Pusha and Kendrick both have to diss people anytime they have an album coming out. We wouldn't be listening without the drama let's be real," an X user (@GoBucks5240) shot back.

Scott dropped "Meltdown" on his Utopia album last August. Adding to the mess, Williams had put his touch on other tracks from the same album.