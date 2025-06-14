This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 14

June 14 has witnessed many culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B, with significant ramifications for these genres and popular music. One notable industry figure, American rapper Gunna, born in 1993, commemorates his birthday on this day. As a signee of Young Thug's YSL Records label, he has released five albums that have reached the top five on the Billboard U.S. Albums chart. His 2019 debut, Drip or Drown 2, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, with his two follow-up releases, Wunna (2020) and DS4Ever (2022), debuting atop the chart.