Tina Turner’s Cover Magic: Turning Hits into Her Own Masterpieces

Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project 'Beyond - Three Voices For Peace' on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner.
Some artists sing a cover and hope to do it justice. Tina Turner? She made it hers. Whether taking on rock anthems or soul ballads, Turner brought her fiery energy, raspy powerhouse vocals, and fierce presence to every song she touched—so much so that listeners often forgot they were hearing someone else’s tune.

Her covers didn’t just nod to the originals; they often eclipsed them. As Rolling Stone put it, she had a gift for “turning a song into a statement.”

“Proud Mary” – Originally by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival's version of "Proud Mary" was already a hit when Tina and then-husband Ike Turner took it for a spin in 1971. But Tina’s version didn’t just move — it exploded.

Her 1971 version became a massive hit and earned her a Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group in 1972.

“Let’s Stay Together” – Originally by Al Green

Al Green’s 1971 soul classic was all smooth vibes and velvet vocals. But when Tina recorded it in 1983, she brought an edge that was pure rock and roll.

“Whole Lotta Love” – Originally by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin's hard-rock original was already a thunderstorm of a song. But in 1975, Turner took it on—and gave it her own thunder.

Her version, full of growls, screams, and powerful attitude, turned the male-centered rock song into something entirely hers. It’s not just a cover; it’s a takeover.

The Secret to Her Cover Power? Emotion and Fearlessness

Tina Turner didn’t imitate. She felt. She poured every ounce of her pain, power, and triumph into each song she sang—no matter who wrote it.

She wasn’t trying to beat the original—she was just being Tina. And that was always more than enough.

