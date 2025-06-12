Wu-Tang’s Raekwon Drops Documentary Trailer About 1995 Album ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’

A new trailer has just been released for The Purple Tape Files, revealing the story behind Raekwon and Ghostface Killah's groundbreaking 1995 album. The film comes thirty years after Only Built 4 Cuban Linx first shook up hip-hop.

The three-minute preview dropped on Instagram features many iconic top stars. Kendrick Lamar, Method Man, and Nas join other Wu-Tang members to break down the album's impact. In the clip, you can hear RZA say that "it ushered in the alter ego, the aliases."

The footage spans years of hip-hop history. Snoop Dogg described the album as "a lesson on style" while also mentioning "it was all created from the Wu-Tang movement." Kendrick cuts straight to the point: "Still, to this day, it's flows that you haven't heard before, saying the most wild shit."

The beats came straight from RZA's mind. That purple cassette? It wasn't random. "I knew that purple represents royalty, and that's exactly what I was looking for," Raekwon states in the clip.

You can expect to see other top stars feature in the documentary. Radio titans Charlamagne Tha God and Peter Rosenberg weigh in. Busta Rhymes drops knowledge. The Alchemist, 9th Wonder, DJ Premier, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. add their takes.

In a raw moment, Raekwon spills about his crossroads on taking rap seriously: "We had to make a conscious decision. Either we want to stay here and keep holding guns and want to run around playing this game, or did we want to go for the American dream and get on this rap shit."

According to Complex, "none of the rappers speaking in the trailer look like how they do today, suggesting the documentary has been filmed over the years, not recently."