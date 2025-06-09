Tiwa Savage Drops “You4Me” Music Video, Samples Tamia Hit “So Into You”

Tiwa Savage just dropped the new music video for "You4Me" on YouTube this week. The track is the perfect blend of fresh R&B riding on a clever sample from Tamia's classic "So Into You." Tiwa is preparing to release her fourth album, This One Is Personal, before the end of the year.

"I'm a '90s R&B girl at heart," Savage declared in That Grape Juice, and it shows in her music. The Afrobeats star strikes a chord with fans worldwide, with her streaming numbers surpassing 612 million globally.

The "You4Me" video was filmed in London and directed by Liam S. Gleeson. You can see the raw talent on display as sharp choreography meets soft lighting, bringing the track's warmth to life.

According to BellaNaija, "You4Me" is a gentle love song that says, in the simplest way, "We're meant to be." "For my R&B lovers," Tiwa says, and this one's truly for them." The track signals her shift toward classic soul sounds, while the lyrics weave a tale of deep, unshakeable connection.

Since its release in April 2025, the song has built steady momentum. This visual masterpiece is a bold step in showing her part in the R&B renaissance while securing her roots in her Afrobeats background.