Did you know that 32% of kids won’t pick up a single book this summer? Let’s get their brains moving and add fun in the mix too with the Kids Summer Book Club!
It’s the best of both worlds! Get your kiddos reading this summer and get a FREE 7-inch pizza at any of the four Your Pie locations in the CSRA. Join our Summer Book Club below and redeem your bounce-back email for 1 free 7-inch pizza.
Book Swap at Your Pie
And, to encourage more reading, there's the Bookmobile! Stop by on the dates and locations below. Your kids can swap and/or receive a new book!
Bookmobile Dates and Locations:
- Wednesday, June 18th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Your Pie North Augusta - 434 Georgia Avenue
- Wednesday, June 25th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Your Pie Evans - 7025 Evans Town Center Boulevard
- Wednesday, July 16th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Your Pie Grovetown - 9592 Bentley Drive
- Wednesday, July 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Your Pie Augusta - 828 Cabela Drive
