This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 5

June 5 is a significant date for hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has seen numerous genre-defining developments that evoke a sense of nostalgia in the hearts of many fans, including the release of classic albums and the sad loss of a future star.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The industry has welcomed the release of several charting albums and singles on this day:

2001: American rapper Turk released his debut album, Young & Thuggin', on Cash Money Records. The album, produced by Mannie Fresh, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 5 has seen the release of significant milestone recordings in the history of hip-hop and R&B music:

2012: American rapper Curren$y released his sixth album, The Stoned Immaculate, via Warner Bros. Records. This was his first major release on the label; it debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also witnessed several notable transformations and tragic moments in the lives of several hip-hop and R&B stars:

1969: Celebrated American R&B singer Brian McKnight was born in New York. He is best known for his 1999 hit single "Back at One" from his fifth studio album of the same title. It was his highest-charting single and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track also entered the top ten in New Zealand and Canada.

