Doechii’s First Album ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Snags BET Awards Album of the Year Nomination

Doechii's latest project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, is up for Album of the Year at the 2025 BET Awards. The show airs live on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

With 19 tracks, this bold mixtape skips the usual features and radio-friendly hits. The raw sounds crash through genres from punk slams to rap, with some R&B weaves in between. Songs like "STANKA POOH," "BULLFROG," and "BOILED PEANUTS" showcase her fearless experimentation as the prime cuts of the album.

"This isn't music for the algorithm. This is music for the gut," said BET.com in their album review. Music critics are calling it a "sonic fever dream" that defies genre boundaries.

The production hits hard with bass under twisted vocals. Drums punch through unexpected patterns, and each track can shift your mood. "BOOM BAP" throws you back to old-school nostalgia, "GTFO" rips with punk energy, while "SLIDE" has a smooth electronic R&B vibe.

Doechii's skills shine across styles. While "CATFISH" delivers intense trap beats, "HIDE N SEEK" delves into darker tones, and Soft keys drift through "DENIAL IS A RIVER." Her other songs, "DEATH ROLL" and "NISSAN ALTIMA," are filled with raw emotions.

Backed by Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), the label known for representing artists like SZA, Doechii brings a fresh voice from Florida. Her state's spirit runs deep, as you can tell from those swamp-inspired track names like "BULLFROG" and "BOILED PEANUTS."

This first nomination puts her debut in the spotlight, as she's also nominated in three other BET Awards categories this year. Also competing for Album of the Year are $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, GNX (Kendrick Lamar), Hurry Up Tomorrow (The Weeknd), and Glorious (GloRilla).