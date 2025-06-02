Wu-Tang Clan Starts Final Tour with Time Capsule Project, Dave Chappelle Show

Wu-Tang Clan just kicked off their last tour this summer in a small Ohio venue with only 250 lucky fans in the room. Fans watched as they unveiled a special box meant to store memories from their upcoming shows from the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour across the country.

"From the basements of Staten Island, we created something timeless. And now we invite you to be part of that inspiration," the group's founder, RZA, said in a statement noted in Billboard. "In every city, we will be putting something new inside this time capsule," he added.

The hip-hop legends introduced the capsule at an unannounced show hosted by Dave Chappelle at his YS Firehouse spot in Yellow Springs. The comedian joined the band on stage and put in the first item - his own signed Wu-Tang record.

"This band is a miracle of cooperation," Chappelle said. "What happens when friends can get through the tough times of their friendship and stick together? What could they accomplish? They didn't do it for the money. They didn't do it for the fame. But my God, they did it for love and they did it for culture."

If you're going with VIP tickets, you'll get to see the special box, called the Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule, at each show up close from the VIP section. At every stop, they'll pick one fan to add something special to it.

The 27-date tour starts on June 6 in Baltimore and wraps up on July 18 in Philadelphia. They'll also be accompanied by Run the Jewels, who will serve as the opening act each night.

Fans at the venue will hear a mix of their new live tracks and classic hits. The set list draws from their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and their hugely successful album Wu-Tang Forever, which topped Billboard's charts and went platinum four times.

The group's music has reached millions; they've sold over 40 million albums and earned seven gold and platinum certifications. Last year, they also made history as the first hip-hop act to secure a Las Vegas residency.

The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will visit major arenas, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.