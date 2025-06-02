Do It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!

Dads are the unsung heroes of home repairs, the kings of the cookout, and the champions of "I can fix that." This Father's Day, we're celebrating all the dads, stepdads, granddads, and father figures who keep the world turning one squeaky hinge and Sunday lawn mow at a time. And what better way to say “Thanks, Dad!” than with a little help from Lowe’s?

Enter our "Do It for Dad" Contest for a chance to win a $200 Lowe’s gift card—the perfect present for the guy who’s always up for a project. Whether you use it to grab that dream tool he’s been eyeing or hand it over so he can shop to his heart’s content, it’s a win either way.

We know dads do a lot—from lightbulb duty to life advice - you know Pops deserves the ultimate gift. Enter now for your chance to win, and let’s give our DIY legends the love he deserves. Because when it comes to building memories and fixing what matters, Dad always nails it.

How to Enter:

Step #1: Make sure you’re signed up to have our email newsletter delivered directly to your inbox. Subscribe below!

Step #2: When our email newsletter arrives, click on the link to be taken to Do It For Dad Giveaway multi-market contest entry form.

Step #3: Complete the entry form and submit. The winner will be chosen on June 16th and contacted by our prize team.

Email:



