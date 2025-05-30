ContestsEvents
Offset Wants Spousal Support From Cardi B After Split

Offset now wants alimony from Cardi B as their messy divorce drama continues.

Kayla Morgan
Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Looks like the drama isn’t over just yet! Offset has just made a bold move in his divorce from Cardi B—he’s asking her to pay him spousal support once the breakup is finalized.

According to new court papers filed in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court (first spotted by TMZ), the Migos rapper updated his response to Cardi’s divorce filing earlier this month. While most of it stayed the same, Offset added one major twist: he now wants alimony. He didn’t say how much, though.

Cardi B first filed for divorce in August, after six years of marriage. She asked for primary custody of their two kids—5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave—and was also pregnant with their third child at the time. Her rep explained that the split wasn’t caused by any big incident, just a long time coming. It was supposed to be amicable.

Spoiler alert: it hasn’t been.

Back in December, things got heated online. Offset threw shade, saying Cardi “look[ed] like the h--” and was “focus[ed] on d---.” Cardi clapped back fast:

In February, Offset responded in court, asking for joint custody of the kids and for them to primarily live with Cardi.

And this isn’t their first divorce rodeo. Cardi actually filed for divorce once before, back in 2020 in Georgia. At the time, she said it wasn’t because of cheating—though cheating rumors had followed them for years. They made up within a month.

She officially filed for divorce again on August 1. And now, Offset wants alimony. Looks like this breakup still has more chapters to go.

cardi bOffset
Kayla MorganEditor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
