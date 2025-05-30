Offset Wants Spousal Support From Cardi B After Split
Offset now wants alimony from Cardi B as their messy divorce drama continues.
Looks like the drama isn’t over just yet! Offset has just made a bold move in his divorce from Cardi B—he’s asking her to pay him spousal support once the breakup is finalized.
According to new court papers filed in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court (first spotted by TMZ), the Migos rapper updated his response to Cardi’s divorce filing earlier this month. While most of it stayed the same, Offset added one major twist: he now wants alimony. He didn’t say how much, though.
Cardi B first filed for divorce in August, after six years of marriage. She asked for primary custody of their two kids—5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave—and was also pregnant with their third child at the time. Her rep explained that the split wasn’t caused by any big incident, just a long time coming. It was supposed to be amicable.
Spoiler alert: it hasn’t been.
Back in December, things got heated online. Offset threw shade, saying Cardi “look[ed] like the h--” and was “focus[ed] on d---.” Cardi clapped back fast:
In February, Offset responded in court, asking for joint custody of the kids and for them to primarily live with Cardi.
And this isn’t their first divorce rodeo. Cardi actually filed for divorce once before, back in 2020 in Georgia. At the time, she said it wasn’t because of cheating—though cheating rumors had followed them for years. They made up within a month.
She officially filed for divorce again on August 1. And now, Offset wants alimony. Looks like this breakup still has more chapters to go.