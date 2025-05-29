Hip-Hop Stars Method Man and Redman Ready to Rock BET Experience 2025 Class of ’95 Picnic

The rap scene is buzzing with news as Method Man and Redman prepare to take over the BET Experience 2025 Class of '95 Picnic. The June 9th show will mark a return to the spotlight for these '90s titans.

It's happening June 9 at 8 PM ET during the BET Awards broadcast. They'll be performing hits that made them famous. Most songs on their set list are from their iconic Blackout! album. You can expect to hear bangers like "Da Rockwilder," "Y.O.U.," "How High," and "Tear It Off," live on stage.

Back when solo acts ruled rap, these two broke the mold. As BET describes them, "Method Man was the smooth-voiced assassin of the Wu-Tang Clan, the first to go solo with Tical. Redman was Def Jam's wildcard, known for offbeat punchlines, charisma, and bars sharp enough to slide concrete."

When their paths crossed, the chemistry was unmatched, and hip-hop felt it. They didn't stop at music. In 2004, they brought that energy to TV with their show Method & Red.

These days, you can watch Method Man playing Davis MacLean on Power Book II: Ghost, while his partner makes waves as a respected cannabis culture icon.

Both artists are still crushing it solo, but seeing them together again? That hits differently. Before Drake linked with 21 Savage or Kanye traded bars with Jay-Z, these two showed how it's done.