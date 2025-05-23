October London Gets BET Best New Artist Nomination After Signing With Death Row Records

October London, an R&B singer from Indiana, just earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2025 BET Awards. The singer caught Snoop Dogg's attention after his song "Back to Your Place" took off in 2023, leading to a deal with the rebuilt Death Row Records.

His debut album, The Rebirth of Marvin, features intimacy-rich tracks like "Sensual Conversations" and "Midnight Love Affair." While many artists chase trends, London makes music with classic R&B elements. He focuses on soulful melodies and warm strings over the usual trap beats.

When you see him live at concerts, London strips away the extras. There's no auto-tune or backing tracks. It's just him with his real vocals and live band under the spotlight. His raw vocal skill has won praise from other talented artists like BJ the Chicago Kid, Tank, and Eric Bellinger.

London's music connects with everyone. Gen Z listeners discover something fresh while their parents hear a throwback to classic soul. Even grandparents tap their feet to his traditional sound.

October London might have more coming soon. According to BET, there are rumors that his next project might bring in Babyface and Anderson .Paak. For now, the artist just kicked off his October Nights: Calling All Lovers summer tour.

He will stop at several historic theaters nationwide and perform in Detroit, Cleveland, New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Philadelphia. On stage, London channels the past by wearing tailored suits and letting the soft lights paint the perfect backdrop for his soulful performances.

Want to see him live? Buy your tour ticket from ticketing sites like Live Nation or Ticketmaster. His success proves authentic R&B still matters. London lets his voice and writing take center stage by focusing on pure talent over studio tricks.