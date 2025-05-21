Conor McGregor’s Greenback Records Soars as Xzibit’s ‘Kingmaker’ Tops Charts, Challenges Industry Norms

The rap veteran Xzibit struck gold as his new album Kingmaker achieved a major milestone for Conor McGregor's new Greenback Records venture when it topped the streaming charts.

"What a difference a day makes. KINGMAKER, the 5-star West Coast rocket, is #1 in USA AND #1 in Ireland—THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, FAMILY," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The album packs 20 tracks with star power. Music giants Dr. Dre and Ice Cube join forces with Redman, while Busta Rhymes and Ty Dolla $ign add their unique styles. Released May 16, it outpaced new music from Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj.

Snoop Dogg's own release Iz It a Crime? topped lists, with Kingmaker right behind. The post showed Snoop had added Xzibit's tracks to his collection.

McGregor started Greenback Records mid-2024. By fall, he'd signed Xzibit. Now the label sees its biggest win yet.

The music success raised questions about McGregor's fighting future. UFC CEO Dana White seemed unsure: "He will not fight in the near future. I haven't spoken to him in a minute, but yes, I don't know," he said in a video shared on X.

Sweet Love, a British girl group with Venice, Honey, Jasmine, and Maya, also joined the label's growing roster. Their signing shows McGregor's push into pop music territory.