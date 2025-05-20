ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

2 Chainz Drops New Single from Red Clay Film Soundtrack with Lil Yachty

A fresh track called “Sista Wives” has just been released. The two-and-a-half-minute cut pairs 2 Chainz with Lil Yachty for the latest drop from the Red Clay film soundtrack. Motion…

Sheena Suhr
A split image of 2 Chainz performing during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada on the left and Lil Yachty performing at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California on the right.
Mindy Small/Stringer via Getty Images / Theo Wargo via Getty Images

A fresh track called "Sista Wives" has just been released. The two-and-a-half-minute cut pairs 2 Chainz with Lil Yachty for the latest drop from the Red Clay film soundtrack.

Motion Family shot the stark visuals in monochrome. The clip starts with Yachty's performance against his own dancing shadow. The scene shifts to catch 2 Chainz delivering sharp bars in a raw studio space.

"N**s don't respect me," Yachty spits at the track's start. "Hatin' on my name just because your friend hit it don't mean you're sista wives." "Foreign car talking to my watch just like Michael Knight," 2 Chainz fires back. "Hard to tell the real from the fake, 'cause ain't nobody loyal."

This drop follows "The ATL Experience," where 2 Chainz linked with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. Producer Budda Bless This Beat laid down the thundering bass-heavy foundation.

Fresh off a BET Award nomination with Larry June and The Alchemist, 2 Chainz keeps pushing. With Red Clay marking his first short film, 2 Chainz steps into new territory. His signature "Tony!" closes out this gritty track with style.

2 ChainzLil Yachty
Sheena SuhrWriter
Related Stories
The Weeknd and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fordham Graduates with Incredible DJ Set and Live Show
MusicThe Weeknd and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fordham Graduates with Incredible DJ Set and Live ShowJennifer Eggleston
Fort Worth Rapper BigXthaPlug Lands BET Best New Artist Nomination
MusicFort Worth Rapper BigXthaPlug Lands BET Best New Artist NominationSheena Suhr
Beyoncé Launches Exclusive Levi’s Collaboration with Bold ‘Levii’s’ Tees
MusicBeyoncé Launches Exclusive Levi’s Collaboration with Bold ‘Levii’s’ TeesSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect