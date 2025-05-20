2 Chainz Drops New Single from Red Clay Film Soundtrack with Lil Yachty

A fresh track called "Sista Wives" has just been released. The two-and-a-half-minute cut pairs 2 Chainz with Lil Yachty for the latest drop from the Red Clay film soundtrack.

Motion Family shot the stark visuals in monochrome. The clip starts with Yachty's performance against his own dancing shadow. The scene shifts to catch 2 Chainz delivering sharp bars in a raw studio space.

"N**s don't respect me," Yachty spits at the track's start. "Hatin' on my name just because your friend hit it don't mean you're sista wives." "Foreign car talking to my watch just like Michael Knight," 2 Chainz fires back. "Hard to tell the real from the fake, 'cause ain't nobody loyal."

This drop follows "The ATL Experience," where 2 Chainz linked with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. Producer Budda Bless This Beat laid down the thundering bass-heavy foundation.