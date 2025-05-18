This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 18

May 18 is associated with many culture-defining developments and memorable moments in hip-hop and R&B. One celebrated artist who was born on this day in 1993 is the rapper and singer Kyle. He's best known for "iSpy," the lead single from his debut album Light of Mine. The song, which features the rapper Lil Yachty, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He has collaborated with other acclaimed artists, including Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, and Kehlani.