This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 18
May 18 is associated with many culture-defining developments and memorable moments in hip-hop and R&B. One celebrated artist who was born on this day in 1993 is the rapper and singer Kyle. He's best known for "iSpy," the lead single from his debut album Light of Mine. The song, which features the rapper Lil Yachty, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He has collaborated with other acclaimed artists, including Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, and Kehlani.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several critically acclaimed albums have been released on May 18.
- 1990: Rapper Ice Cube released his debut album, AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted, through Priority Records. It peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Today, the album is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, with many critics and fans considering it a classic.
- 2004: Rapper Method Man dropped his third album, Tical 0: The Prequel, through Def Jam Recordings. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
- 2010: Rap icon Nas and reggae artist Damian Marley released the collaborative album Distant Relatives. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top Reggae Albums charts.
- 2018: Rapper Lil Baby dropped his debut album, Harder Than Ever. The project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
May 18 is replete with groundbreaking cultural achievements by some of hip-hop and R&B's leading lights, including:
- 2012: R&B icon Rihanna made her acting debut in the 2012 action/science fiction film Battleship. She played a naval weapons specialist aboard a ship charged with fighting aliens on the Hawaiian coast.
- 2024: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The scathing diss track directed at Canadian rapper Drake won in five categories at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance.
Industry Changes and Challenges
May 18 has seen notable transformations and challenging moments in the industry, such as:
- 2009: Rapper Dolla was shot and killed outside a Los Angeles shopping mall during an altercation. His debut single "Who the Fuck Is That?" was his highest-charting, peaking at No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2021: Cuban dissident rapper Maykel Osorbo was arrested at his home for contempt and public disorder. The musician, who co-wrote the protest song "Patria y Vida," faced constant harassment and arbitrary detention for critiquing the Cuban government.
May 18 is an iconic day in hip-hop and R&B that has seen many groundbreaking album releases. It has also witnessed tragic moments, including the murder of an up-and-coming rapper and the arrest of another.