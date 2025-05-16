Joey Bada$$ and Ab-Soul Go Head-to-Head Over Coastal Beef in Red Bull Freestyle

During the season three premiere of Red Bull 1250's Spiral Freestyle series, NY's Joey Bada$$ and California's Ab-Soul exchanged sharp verses about the brewing East-West tension. The May 12 event put both MCs in the spotlight, with Big Sean watching from the sidelines.

The clash started with Joey taking jabs at West Coast music in his single "The Ruler's Back" with the line, "Too much West Coast d**k lickin / I'm hearin' n***as throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin' / 'Cause if we talkin' bar for bar, really it's slim pickings."

The January track struck a nerve, pushing California artists Ray Vaughn and Daylyt to fire back with their own diss tracks shortly after.

Vaughn clapped back firmly with "Crashout Heritage," "Impossible Patty," and most recently "H*e Era," where he continues dissing Joey Bada$$. Daylyt also dropped "Hiyu" in January to defend his roots.

"First off, I could never hate the West Coast, but since n***as comin' for Joe, f**k it then, let's go/ Ni**as must've forgot what Dot said on 'Control / there's still a buncha sensitive rappers in they pajama clothes," rapped Joey Bada$$ in his new collab with Big Sean and Ab-Soul.

In his latest bars, Joey took one jab at Vaughn once and shot straight for Daylyt with the bars, "I ain't gotta lose no sleep to break Daylyt. Shouldn't give you n***as time of day, but f**k it shine a light on 'em, I'm a light Ray."

Ab-Soul stayed measured yet firm in his response. "Pro Era the masters that ain't ever incorrect, but it's still TDE till 3000 and forever. Lyt was heavy and Ray definitely stepped."

This Red Bull session marked the first face-off between Joey and Ab-Soul since the coastal war of words began. As of May 14, both Ray Vaughn and Daylyt stay silent on the fresh verses.