Rodney O Sues Future, Kendrick Lamar for $50,000 Over Song ‘Like That’

A legal battle is heating up as Rodney O demands payment from Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar. The dispute centers on sample rights from their chart-topping hit "Like That," which rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024.

Legal papers obtained by TMZ Hip Hop reveal Epic Records tried to strike a deal with Rodney O, but Rodney claims the label never got full approval before releasing Lamar's version, which blew up worldwide.

The track pulls from Rodney O's 1988 single "Everlasting Bass." While Metro Boomin's team says they paid $50,000 for legal rights to the sample, there are still questions about whether that payment covered all the rights.

Also, when "Like That" got Grammy nods for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, Rodney O's name wasn't anywhere in the credits. "Like That" first appeared on WE DON'T TRUST YOU, a joint album by Future and Metro Boomin, where Kendrick Lamar used it to take shots at Drake and J.Cole.

Now things are getting messier. The case is more complex with Barry White's estate now involved. They've been dragged into the lawsuit because of White's music showing up in Kanye West's remix of the song.

Sources close to Metro Boomin point to White's estate as a possible source of the payment holdup. The complicated relationship between White's estate and Epic Records may be causing the issues.