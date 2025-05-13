Usher Avoids Medical Emergency with A Fan

Remember when Usher went viral for apologizing to Sabrina Carpenter’s dad? Mr. Carpenter texted the “Espresso” singer a photo of her getting fed a cherry by Usher during his Met Gala performance. Well, it looks like Usher’s back to his flirty fruit-feeding ways, this time, almost sending a fan to the ER.

Usher: “Anybody Got an Epi-Pen in this B–h?”

During a recent performance in London, Usher narrowly avoided a medical emergency involving a fan with a severe cherry allergy, per Billboard. Usher approached a fan in the audience and attempted to feed her a cherry. Since his 2022-23 Las Vegas residency concerts, feeding fans fruits became a staple in his shows.

However, it wasn’t always cherries as the “U Got It Bad” singer admitted on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “It started with strawberries in Vegas. So, you know, I just figured we try all the fruits until we figured out which one works the best. But cherries were something that I felt was fun and just kind of active. It was a bit erotic.”

The audience member naturally turned down the offer, confusing the singer. He tried again and when the fan explained the severity of the allergy, Usher responded with concern and humor: “Oh s–t, you’re allergic to cherries, damn! Anybody got an EPIPen in this b–h? We almost had an emergency in here.”

The singer apologized, hugged the fan, and continued with the show.

Steamy Encounters with Fans

Aside from the fruit-feeding frenzy, the Daily Mail reported that a woman got divorced when her husband saw her engaging in a seductive serenade with the singer-songwriter. The husband was allegedly upset that his wife, who “has never kissed him in public,” appeared intimate with “a complete stranger.”

However, the woman in question, Jimalita Tillman, slammed the report. Tillman, who works as the global director of the Harold Washington Cultural Center said in an interview with WGN News that she’s single. She said, “That is completely false. I am single. I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle.”

She added, “When he came around with those cherries, I said, ‘Well, life is a bowl of cherries, I'll take one, maybe two.’”