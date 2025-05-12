5 Best Rappers from the ‘90s: Legends Who Defined a Golden Era of Hip-Hop

The years between 1990 and 2000 are usually reminisced on through a lens of nostalgia by music fans, and for good reason. The ‘90s was an era of unbridled creativity and innovation that spawned many new genres of music and took existing ones to new heights of popularity, creating a generation of legends. Join us as we look back on five of the best rappers from the '90s who shaped the “golden age” of hip-hop.

Tupac Shakur

Despite having a career spanning just five years, Tupac Shakur, also known as 2Pac or Makaveli, left an indelible mark on hip-hop that few artists, past or present, can rival. The New York City-born rapper was known for his charismatic personality and powerful lyricism that addressed social injustice and political issues. His ability to channel raw emotion into his writing and performances made him the voice of a generation of disenfranchised youth and paved the way for future rappers.

A prolific artist, Shakur left behind a discography of five studio albums at the time of his death in 1996, including Thug Life, Volume I, released with his group Thug Life. He additionally had hundreds more unreleased songs, which have spawned seven posthumous albums. His 1995 comeback single “California Love” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and peaked at No. 1 on charts in Italy, New Zealand, and Sweden. The song's massive success and the enduring appeal of its iconic video showcase Shakur's ability to create chart-toppers while maintaining artistic integrity.

The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G, often referred to as Biggie Smalls or Biggie, distinguished himself from other rappers of his era with his smooth flow and intricate storytelling, earning a reputation as one of the greatest rappers of all time. While the Brooklyn-born MC had only released one studio album, Ready to Die, by the time of his tragic and untimely passing in March 1997, his ability to paint vivid pictures with words while delivering infectious hooks solidified his reputation as one of the most revered lyricists in the music industry.

Biggie's best-known single, “Juicy,” the first from his debut album, perhaps best exemplifies his talent for combining dazzling and original sounds with emotional storytelling. The song topped the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart and was ranked No.1 on the BBC's Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All Time.

In addition to his debut album, The Notorious B.I.G.'s discography includes several posthumous releases, with the first, Life After Death, being released just 16 days after his murder. The album made the largest jump in the history of the Billboard 200 chart, moving from No. 176 to No. 1 within a week. It also spawned another No. 1 hit single for Biggie with “Hypnotize,” which Rolling Stone ranked No. 30 on its 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All Time list.

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre has had far-reaching influence on the hip-hop genre both as a rapper and producer. A music prodigy since his early years, Dre rose to prominence in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s as a member of the legendary Compton hip-hop group N.W.A. The group, which included fellow rappers Ice Cube and Eazy-E, is widely considered one of the progenitors of the gangsta rap subgenre. Their debut album, Straight Outta Compton, featuring mostly Dre's production, became the first rap album to be inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and is considered an essential listen in hip-hop.

Throughout the ‘90s and 2000s, Dre solidified his status as one of the legendary artists in popular music. He pioneered the G-funk sound, which ruled the airwaves throughout the ‘90s, buoyed by the lyricism of rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Nate Dogg, Coolio, Xzibit, and Dre himself. His debut solo album, The Chronic, released in 1992, became a massive cultural phenomenon and was instrumental in pushing hip-hop into the mainstream.

Then, at the turn of the millennium, Dre launched the careers of 50 Cent and Eminem by signing them to his Aftermath Entertainment label. Both rappers would rule the charts throughout the 2000s and 2010s, along with other Dre proteges such as Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg rose to prominence in the early ‘90s as a leading figure in the West Coast rap scene and was instrumental in popularizing the G-funk sound with long-time collaborator Dr. Dre. He is known for his distinctive rapping style, heavily utilizing alliteration, wordplay, repetition, and other stylistic devices for various effects.

Snoop Dogg's 1993 debut album, Doggystyle, which was entirely produced by Dr. Dre, introduced the G-funk subgenre originated by the producer to a wider mainstream audience and helped popularize West Coast gangsta rap. The album, supported by the hit single “Gin and Juice,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, establishing Snoop Dogg as a dominant figure in hip-hop. While his second studio album, Tha Doggfather, didn't match the commercial success of his debut release, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified double platinum in the U.S.

Throughout the 2000s, Snoop Dogg continued to release music, spawning other chart-toppers such as “Baby If You're Ready” with the rap trio Doggy's Angels, on which he was a producer, and “Drop It Like It's Hot,” featuring Pharell Williams. He also became an inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023.

Nas

Another seminal figure in ‘90s hip-hop, Brooklyn rapper Nas has released an impressive 17 studio albums. While the East Coast rapper's debut studio album, Illmatic, peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, it is considered a landmark record in hip-hop history. It frequently appears at the top of best hip-hop albums lists and was even selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry. The album features genre-defining singles such as “N.Y. State of Mind,” which showcases Nas' skills as a storyteller and his ability to vividly depict ghetto life.

For his second studio album, It Was Written, released in 1996, the legendary rapper pursued an increasingly polished sound compared to the more menacing and raw sound on his debut. Its lead single, “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” featuring rapper and singer Lauryn Hill, catapulted Nas into the mainstream and set him on the path to becoming rap royalty